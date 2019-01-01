Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Voya Financial
Voya Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) was reported by Citigroup on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $82.00 expecting VOYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.65% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) was provided by Citigroup, and Voya Financial initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Voya Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Voya Financial was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Voya Financial (VOYA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $82.00. The current price Voya Financial (VOYA) is trading at is $69.11, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
