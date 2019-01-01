General Motors (NYSE:GM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for General Motors
General Motors Questions & Answers
The latest price target for General Motors (NYSE: GM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting GM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.56% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for General Motors (NYSE: GM) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and General Motors maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of General Motors, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for General Motors was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest General Motors (GM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $59.00 to $46.00. The current price General Motors (GM) is trading at is $38.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
