Target logo
September 18, 2025 7:30 AM 2 min read

This Target Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BTIG analyst Janine Stichter initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $120. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $85.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Spencer Hanus initiated coverage on Target Corporation TGT with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $80. Target shares closed at $88.93 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $300. AeroVironment shares closed at $272.07 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $74. Tower Semiconductor shares closed at $67.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Laura Sutcliffe initiated coverage on ResMed Inc. RMD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $330. ResMed shares closed at $271.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TGT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ANF Logo
ANFAbercrombie & Fitch Co
$87.792.81%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.99
Growth
84.68
Quality
94.77
Value
81.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AVAV Logo
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$277.271.91%
RMD Logo
RMDResMed Inc
$271.71-%
TGT Logo
TGTTarget Corp
$89.440.57%
TSEM Logo
TSEMTower Semiconductor Ltd
$69.502.51%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved