Target (NYSE:TGT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Target (NYSE: TGT) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $180.00 expecting TGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.78% upside). 41 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Target (NYSE: TGT) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Target maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Target, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Target was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Target (TGT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $286.00 to $180.00. The current price Target (TGT) is trading at is $161.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
