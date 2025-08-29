Analysts
August 29, 2025 1:37 PM 1 min read

This Astera Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • DA Davidson analyst Tom White initiated coverage on Viant Technology Inc. DSP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Viant Technology shares closed at $10.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • CICC initiated coverage on Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $190. Astera Labs shares closed at $189.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis initiated coverage on Karooooo Ltd. KARO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Karooooo shares closed at $52.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ALAB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

