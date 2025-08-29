This Astera Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- DA Davidson analyst Tom White initiated coverage on Viant Technology Inc. DSP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Viant Technology shares closed at $10.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CICC initiated coverage on Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $190. Astera Labs shares closed at $189.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis initiated coverage on Karooooo Ltd. KARO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Karooooo shares closed at $52.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ALAB stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALABAstera Labs Inc
$179.33-5.19%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.18
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
4.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.