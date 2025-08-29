Alibaba, Dell And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $34.26 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Alibaba shares rose 0.5% to $120.20 in after-hours trading.

Autodesk Inc. ADSK posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Autodesk raised its full-year guidance from a range of $6.92 billion to $7 billion to a new range of $7.03 billion to $7.08 billion, versus estimates of $6.97 billion. The company also raised its adjusted earnings forecast from a range of $9.50 to $9.73 per share to a new range of $9.80 to $9.98 per share, versus estimates of $9.66 per share. Autodesk shares jumped 10.6% to $318.96 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting BRP Inc. DOOO to post quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. BRP shares gained 2.6% to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA reported upbeat financial results for the second quarter and raised its fiscal year 2025 guidance. Ulta Beauty reported second-quarter revenue of $2.79 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $5.78 per share, beating analyst estimates of $4.97 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Ulta Beauty shares gained 3.8% to $551.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Dell said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $26.5 billion and $27.5 billion, versus estimates of $26.05 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share versus estimates of $2.55 per share. Dell shares fell 5.3% to $127.00 in after-hours trading.

