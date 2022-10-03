Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2022

Upgrades

For Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc SNSE, Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Sensei Biotherapeutics had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Sensei Biotherapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $6.17 and a 52-week-low of $1.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.55.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for New Gold Inc NGD was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, New Gold showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.02 and a 52-week-low of $0.61. At the end of the last trading period, New Gold closed at $0.88.

For Box Inc BOX, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Box had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.04 and a 52-week-low of $22.31. Box closed at $24.39 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for CF Industries Holdings Inc CF from Sector Perform to Outperform. CF Industries Holdings earned $6.19 in the second quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $119.60 and a 52-week-low of $63.10. CF Industries Holdings closed at $96.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Wells Fargo & Co WFC from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Wells Fargo showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.30 and a 52-week-low of $36.54. At the end of the last trading period, Wells Fargo closed at $40.22.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Southwestern Energy Co SWN from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Southwestern Energy showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. At the end of the last trading period, Southwestern Energy closed at $6.12.

Downgrades

For SAP SE SAP, Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, SAP showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SAP shows a 52-week-high of $141.69 and a 52-week-low of $78.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.25.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for CarMax Inc KMX was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, CarMax showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $130.57 and a 52-week-low of $63.60. CarMax closed at $66.02 at the end of the last trading period.

For BRP Group Inc BRP, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, BRP Group showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.21 and a 52-week-low of $17.08. BRP Group closed at $26.35 at the end of the last trading period.

For Thor Industries Inc THO, Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Thor Industries earned $5.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Thor Industries shows a 52-week-high of $108.58 and a 52-week-low of $66.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.98.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for DocuSign Inc DOCU from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, DocuSign showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.37 and a 52-week-low of $51.12. At the end of the last trading period, DocuSign closed at $53.47.

According to Benchmark, the prior rating for National CineMedia Inc NCMI was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, National CineMedia had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.41 and a 52-week-low of $0.65. National CineMedia closed at $0.65 at the end of the last trading period.

For Shift Technologies Inc SFT, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Shift Technologies had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current stock performance of Shift Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $3.85 and a 52-week-low of $0.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.70.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for BTRS Holdings Inc BTRS was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, BTRS Holdings showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. BTRS Holdings closed at $9.26 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Enfusion Inc ENFN from Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.66 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Enfusion closed at $12.34 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Livent Corp LTHM from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Livent had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Livent shows a 52-week-high of $36.38 and a 52-week-low of $19.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.65.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Citigroup Inc C from Buy to Neutral. Citigroup earned $2.19 in the second quarter, compared to $2.85 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.11 and a 52-week-low of $41.61. Citigroup closed at $41.67 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for The Mosaic Co MOS from Outperform to Sector Perform. Mosaic earned $3.64 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mosaic shows a 52-week-high of $79.28 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.33.

Initiations

MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Roblox Corp RBLX with an Underperform rating. The price target for Roblox is set to $19.00. In the second quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.79 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $35.84.

Aegis Capital initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT with a Buy rating. The price target for GigaCloud Tech is set to $26.00. GigaCloud Tech earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. At the end of the last trading period, GigaCloud Tech closed at $10.11.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vivid Seats Inc SEAT with a Hold rating. The price target for Vivid Seats is set to $9.00. The current stock performance of Vivid Seats shows a 52-week-high of $12.52 and a 52-week-low of $7.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.66.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vacasa Inc VCSA. The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for Vacasa. The current stock performance of Vacasa shows a 52-week-high of $9.38 and a 52-week-low of $2.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.07.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group Inc GBTG. The price target seems to have been set at $7.10 for Global Business Travel. Global Business Travel earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.16. Global Business Travel closed at $5.66 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare Inc MOH. The price target seems to have been set at $360.00 for Molina Healthcare. Molina Healthcare earned $4.55 in the second quarter, compared to $3.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $361.25 and a 52-week-low of $249.78. At the end of the last trading period, Molina Healthcare closed at $329.84.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Irwin Naturals Inc IWINF. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Irwin Naturals.

