fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.58
363.15
+ 1.25%
BTC/USD
+ 501.51
49823.98
+ 1.02%
DIA
+ 2.66
348.50
+ 0.76%
SPY
+ 3.92
439.44
+ 0.88%
TLT
-0.25
150.80
-0.17%
GLD
+ 2.11
164.59
+ 1.27%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
August 23, 2021 10:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2021

Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) from Neutral to Overweight. The current stock performance of Pearson shows a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.41.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:OAS) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Oasis Petroleum had an EPS of $2.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $107.65 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Oasis Petroleum closed at $80.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of EOG Resources shows a 52-week-high of $87.99 and a 52-week-low of $31.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.47.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Continental Resources earned $0.91 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Continental Resources shows a 52-week-high of $40.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.82.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Dycom Industries earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.16 and a 52-week-low of $45.54. At the end of the last trading period, Dycom Industries closed at $69.50.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Trillium Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Trillium Therapeutics closed at $6.09 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Vine Energy Inc (NYSE:VEI) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Vine Energy's EPS was $2.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.21 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. At the end of the last trading period, Vine Energy closed at $13.97.
  • For Chesapeake Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CHK), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Chesapeake Energy earned $1.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.30 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. At the end of the last trading period, Chesapeake Energy closed at $52.67.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Earthstone Energy earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Earthstone Energy closed at $7.39 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics closed at $6.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Reservoir Media is set to $13.00. At the end of the last trading period, Reservoir Media closed at $7.47.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating. The price target for GXO Logistics is set to $95.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, GXO Logistics's EPS was $0.10.  GXO Logistics closed at $77.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on MeridianLink Inc (NYSE:MLNK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MeridianLink is set to $28.00. At the end of the last trading period, MeridianLink closed at $25.49.
  • For Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.00.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) with an Outperform rating. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.28.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Robinhood Markets is set to $55.00. For the second quarter, Robinhood Markets had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the end of the last trading period, Robinhood Markets closed at $42.64.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Traeger is set to $28.00. At the end of the last trading period, Traeger closed at $25.00.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 4, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2021

Upgrades read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 19, 2021

  read more