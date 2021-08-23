Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2021
Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) from Neutral to Overweight. The current stock performance of Pearson shows a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.41.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:OAS) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Oasis Petroleum had an EPS of $2.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $107.65 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Oasis Petroleum closed at $80.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- For EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of EOG Resources shows a 52-week-high of $87.99 and a 52-week-low of $31.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.47.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Continental Resources earned $0.91 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Continental Resources shows a 52-week-high of $40.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.82.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Dycom Industries earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.16 and a 52-week-low of $45.54. At the end of the last trading period, Dycom Industries closed at $69.50.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Trillium Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Trillium Therapeutics closed at $6.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Vine Energy Inc (NYSE:VEI) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Vine Energy's EPS was $2.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.21 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. At the end of the last trading period, Vine Energy closed at $13.97.
- For Chesapeake Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CHK), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Chesapeake Energy earned $1.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.30 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. At the end of the last trading period, Chesapeake Energy closed at $52.67.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Earthstone Energy earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Earthstone Energy closed at $7.39 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics closed at $6.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Reservoir Media is set to $13.00. At the end of the last trading period, Reservoir Media closed at $7.47.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating. The price target for GXO Logistics is set to $95.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, GXO Logistics's EPS was $0.10. GXO Logistics closed at $77.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on MeridianLink Inc (NYSE:MLNK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MeridianLink is set to $28.00. At the end of the last trading period, MeridianLink closed at $25.49.
- For Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.00.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) with an Outperform rating. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.28.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Robinhood Markets is set to $55.00. For the second quarter, Robinhood Markets had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the end of the last trading period, Robinhood Markets closed at $42.64.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Traeger is set to $28.00. At the end of the last trading period, Traeger closed at $25.00.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.