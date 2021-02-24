Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 24, 2021
Upgrades
- For Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS), Chardan Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Emergent BioSolutions earned $3.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.61 and a 52-week-low of $46.37. Emergent BioSolutions closed at $93.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Xencor showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.33 and a 52-week-low of $19.35. Xencor closed at $48.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Bank of Montreal earned $2.35 in the first quarter, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bank of Montreal shows a 52-week-high of $83.79 and a 52-week-low of $38.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.44.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for McAfee Corp (NASDAQ:MCFE) from Hold to Buy. McAfee earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.14 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. McAfee closed at $19.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to HSBC, the prior rating for Greencore Group PLC (OTC:GNCGY) was changed from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.35 and a 52-week-low of $4.71. At the end of the last trading period, Greencore Group closed at $7.59.
- For Tomra Systems ASA (OTC:TMRAY), Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.05 and a 52-week-low of $20.84. At the end of the last trading period, Tomra Systems closed at $44.27.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.85 and a 52-week-low of $13.18. BNP Paribas closed at $30.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Credit Agricole SA (OTC:CRARY) from Neutral to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.64 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. At the end of the last trading period, Credit Agricole closed at $6.85.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Enagas SA (OTC:ENGGY) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. The current stock performance of Enagas shows a 52-week-high of $13.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.60.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, BigCommerce Holdings earned $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.50 and a 52-week-low of $53.19. At the end of the last trading period, BigCommerce Holdings closed at $63.33.
Downgrades
- For Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB), Standpoint Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Cooper Tire & Rubber had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.19 and a 52-week-low of $13.82. Cooper Tire & Rubber closed at $57.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Kosmos Energy showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.23 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. At the end of the last trading period, Kosmos Energy closed at $2.99.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Webster Financial earned $0.99 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Webster Financial shows a 52-week-high of $55.41 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.24.
- For United Utilities Group PLC (OTC:UUGRY), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.30 and a 52-week-low of $17.28. United Utilities Group closed at $25.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Natixis SA (OTC:NTXFF), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of Natixis shows a 52-week-high of $4.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.60.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, InterContinental Hotels earned $0.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.20 and a 52-week-low of $25.39. At the end of the last trading period, InterContinental Hotels closed at $73.94.
- For Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX), William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Systemax showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.35 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. Systemax closed at $44.58 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Synaptics is set to $173.00. In the second quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $2.30, compared to $2.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $137.28 and a 52-week-low of $44.41. At the end of the last trading period, Synaptics closed at $130.12.
- Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage on Boomer Holdings Inc (OTC:BOMH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Boomer Holdings is set to $1.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.01 and a 52-week-low of $0.34. At the end of the last trading period, Boomer Holdings closed at $0.60.
- For NEL ASA (OTC:NLLSF), JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. At the end of the last trading period, NEL closed at $3.04.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on ITM Power PLC (OTC:ITMPF) with an Overweight rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. At the end of the last trading period, ITM Power closed at $7.15.
- For Gamesys Group PLC (OTC:JKPTF), Jefferies initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The current stock performance of Gamesys Group shows a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $9.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.95.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ:LNSR). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for LENSAR. In the third quarter, LENSAR showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $5.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.16. At the end of the last trading period, LENSAR closed at $9.50.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on 888 Holdings PLC (OTC:EIHDF) with a Buy rating. The current stock performance of 888 Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $4.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.08.
- With an Outperform rating, William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies's EPS was $1.28. The current stock performance of Taysha Gene Therapies shows a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.66.
- With an Outperform rating, William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Generation Bio. In the third quarter, Generation Bio showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $3.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Generation Bio shows a 52-week-high of $55.72 and a 52-week-low of $18.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.48.
