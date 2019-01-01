|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Enagas (OTCPK: ENGGY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Enagas.
The latest price target for Enagas (OTCPK: ENGGY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ENGGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enagas (OTCPK: ENGGY) is $10.21 last updated Today at 8:59:37 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2012.
Enagas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Enagas.
Enagas is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.