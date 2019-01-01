Enagas SA is a Spanish utility company involved primarily in the transport, storage, and regasification of natural gas. Enagas segments its operations into Infrastructure activity, Technical system management, and Deregulated activities businesses. The company derives almost all of its revenue from one of its subsidiaries, Enagas Transporte SAU, within its Infrastructure activity division. This unit receives service revenue from transporting and distributing natural gas through its own network of pipelines, the operation of regasification facilities that transform natural gas from a liquid to a gas state, and the maintenance of its natural gas storage facilities. The vast majority of Enagas' activities and revenue are derived from Europe.