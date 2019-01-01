QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50.7K
Div / Yield
0.15/4.52%
52 Wk
3.25 - 6.75
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
315.51
Open
-
P/E
76.63
EPS
0
Shares
372.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 6:09AM
888 Holdings PLC is a resort and casino company that largely provides online gaming entertainment. It operates under two business segments: Business to Customer and Business to Business. 888 Holdings owns proprietary online gaming software such as 888casino, 888poker, 888Bingo, and 888sport. The Business to Customer segment provides these services to end users, while the Business to Business segment provides them to contracted business partners. The company has global operations, but it earns the vast majority of its revenue in the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

888 Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 888 Holdings (EIHDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 888 Holdings (OTCPK: EIHDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 888 Holdings's (EIHDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 888 Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for 888 Holdings (EIHDF) stock?

A

The latest price target for 888 Holdings (OTCPK: EIHDF) was reported by Jefferies on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EIHDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 888 Holdings (EIHDF)?

A

The stock price for 888 Holdings (OTCPK: EIHDF) is $3.295 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:46:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 888 Holdings (EIHDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) reporting earnings?

A

888 Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 888 Holdings (EIHDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 888 Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does 888 Holdings (EIHDF) operate in?

A

888 Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.