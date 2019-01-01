|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Credit Agricole (OTCPK: CRARY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Credit Agricole.
The latest price target for Credit Agricole (OTCPK: CRARY) was reported by JP Morgan on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CRARY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Credit Agricole (OTCPK: CRARY) is $7.1 last updated Today at 4:14:33 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 23, 2011.
Credit Agricole does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Credit Agricole.
Credit Agricole is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.