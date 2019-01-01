QQQ
Range
7.1 - 7.19
Vol / Avg.
82.8K/108.2K
Div / Yield
0.48/6.76%
52 Wk
6.44 - 8.16
Mkt Cap
43B
Payout Ratio
58.22
Open
7.18
P/E
9.28
EPS
0.32
Shares
6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 5:48AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Credit Agricole is majority-owned by a group of 39 regional French banks. Credit Agricole houses all of the Credit Agricole Group's interests except for the retail and commercial banking operations of the regional banks. This includes Credit Agricole's corporate and investment banking and insurance operations, its international operations, notably Cariparma in Italy, Credit Lyonais a separately branded French retail bank as well as Credit Agricole's majority interest in separately listed asset manager Amundi.

Credit Agricole Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Credit Agricole (CRARY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Credit Agricole (OTCPK: CRARY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Credit Agricole's (CRARY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Credit Agricole.

Q

What is the target price for Credit Agricole (CRARY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Credit Agricole (OTCPK: CRARY) was reported by JP Morgan on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CRARY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Credit Agricole (CRARY)?

A

The stock price for Credit Agricole (OTCPK: CRARY) is $7.1 last updated Today at 4:14:33 PM.

Q

Does Credit Agricole (CRARY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 23, 2011.

Q

When is Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY) reporting earnings?

A

Credit Agricole does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Credit Agricole (CRARY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Credit Agricole.

Q

What sector and industry does Credit Agricole (CRARY) operate in?

A

Credit Agricole is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.