Tomra Systems ASA provides sorting and recycling solutions to better equip customers for handling waste. It operates two primary business segments: collection solutions (a majority of total revenue) and sorting solutions. The company produces, sells, and services automated recycling systems, including data administration systems that monitor the volume of collected materials. It manufactures reverse vending machines to collect empty beverage containers. The empty beverage containers are gathered and processed into reusable molds. Tomra services the machines and provides replacement parts to ensure optimal performance. Food sorting solutions inspect individual pieces and stop resources from going to waste. The majority of revenue comes from customers in Europe and North America.