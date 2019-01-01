QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.6K
Div / Yield
0.36/0.80%
52 Wk
41 - 72.08
Mkt Cap
6.7B
Payout Ratio
84.09
Open
-
P/E
57.15
EPS
2.25
Shares
147.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Tomra Systems ASA provides sorting and recycling solutions to better equip customers for handling waste. It operates two primary business segments: collection solutions (a majority of total revenue) and sorting solutions. The company produces, sells, and services automated recycling systems, including data administration systems that monitor the volume of collected materials. It manufactures reverse vending machines to collect empty beverage containers. The empty beverage containers are gathered and processed into reusable molds. Tomra services the machines and provides replacement parts to ensure optimal performance. Food sorting solutions inspect individual pieces and stop resources from going to waste. The majority of revenue comes from customers in Europe and North America.

Tomra Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tomra Systems (TMRAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tomra Systems (OTCPK: TMRAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tomra Systems's (TMRAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tomra Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Tomra Systems (TMRAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tomra Systems (OTCPK: TMRAY) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TMRAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tomra Systems (TMRAY)?

A

The stock price for Tomra Systems (OTCPK: TMRAY) is $45.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:39:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tomra Systems (TMRAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 30, 2012.

Q

When is Tomra Systems (OTCPK:TMRAY) reporting earnings?

A

Tomra Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tomra Systems (TMRAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tomra Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Tomra Systems (TMRAY) operate in?

A

Tomra Systems is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.