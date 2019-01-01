QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.83/0.83%
52 Wk
97.82 - 124.8
Mkt Cap
22.8B
Payout Ratio
23.73
Open
-
P/E
30.17
EPS
0
Shares
226.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 8:25AM
Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in producing personal products, with a focus on manufacturing cosmetic products. The company operates through two business segments. Consumer provides skin care and beauty care products and operates portfolio brands such as Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello, Hansaplast, Elastoplast, and Florena. The other business segment markets self-adhesive system and product solutions, primarily for industrial customers, under the Tesa brand. Beiersdorf is majority-owned by Maxingvest.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beiersdorf Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beiersdorf (BDRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beiersdorf (OTCPK: BDRFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beiersdorf's (BDRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beiersdorf.

Q

What is the target price for Beiersdorf (BDRFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beiersdorf (OTCPK: BDRFF) was reported by Bernstein on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BDRFF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beiersdorf (BDRFF)?

A

The stock price for Beiersdorf (OTCPK: BDRFF) is $100.6609 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:42:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beiersdorf (BDRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beiersdorf.

Q

When is Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Beiersdorf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beiersdorf (BDRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beiersdorf.

Q

What sector and industry does Beiersdorf (BDRFF) operate in?

A

Beiersdorf is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.