Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in producing personal products, with a focus on manufacturing cosmetic products. The company operates through two business segments. Consumer provides skin care and beauty care products and operates portfolio brands such as Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello, Hansaplast, Elastoplast, and Florena. The other business segment markets self-adhesive system and product solutions, primarily for industrial customers, under the Tesa brand. Beiersdorf is majority-owned by Maxingvest.