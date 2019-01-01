QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 8:23AM
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, or Sobi, focuses on rare diseases, primarily in hematology and immunology. Biovitrum started with experience in studying recombinant proteins such as hemophilia factors, and partnered with Syntonix (now part of Sanofi) on long-acting hemophilia factor replacement programs in 2006. Biovitrum also acquired Orfadin and a partnered product business with the acquisition of Swedish Orphan. Sobi launched its hemophilia products Alprolix and Eloctate in Europe in 2016. In 2019, Sobi acquired rights to rare disease drug Gamifant, U.S. rights to Astra's RSV prevention drug Synagis, and rights to thrombocytopenia drug Doptelet (with the Dova acquisition). In 2020, new collaborations brought rights to gout drug pegadricase and complement-mediated disease drug Aspaveli.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK: BIOVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's (BIOVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.

Q

What is the target price for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK: BIOVF) was reported by Barclays on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BIOVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF)?

A

The stock price for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK: BIOVF) is $20.4505 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:34:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.

Q

When is Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK:BIOVF) reporting earnings?

A

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.

Q

What sector and industry does Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) operate in?

A

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.