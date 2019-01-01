|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK: BIOVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.
The latest price target for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK: BIOVF) was reported by Barclays on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BIOVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK: BIOVF) is $20.4505 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:34:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.