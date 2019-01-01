Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, or Sobi, focuses on rare diseases, primarily in hematology and immunology. Biovitrum started with experience in studying recombinant proteins such as hemophilia factors, and partnered with Syntonix (now part of Sanofi) on long-acting hemophilia factor replacement programs in 2006. Biovitrum also acquired Orfadin and a partnered product business with the acquisition of Swedish Orphan. Sobi launched its hemophilia products Alprolix and Eloctate in Europe in 2016. In 2019, Sobi acquired rights to rare disease drug Gamifant, U.S. rights to Astra's RSV prevention drug Synagis, and rights to thrombocytopenia drug Doptelet (with the Dova acquisition). In 2020, new collaborations brought rights to gout drug pegadricase and complement-mediated disease drug Aspaveli.