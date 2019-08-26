Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 9:37am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Seaport Global changed the rating for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Canopy Growth had an EPS of ($0.23), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.30). The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.25 and a 52-week-low of $24.39. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $24.89 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, DISH Network showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. DISH Network's market cap stands at $14.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.66 and a 52-week-low of $23.22. DISH Network's stock last closed at $31.04 per share.
  • For DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.09 and a 52-week-low of $106.41. DTE Energy's stock last closed at $128.41 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Inovalon Holdings earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Inovalon Holdings is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.70 and a 52-week-low of $9.19. Inovalon Holdings's stock last closed at $15.64 per share.
  • Guggenheim changed the rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Lyft's EPS was ($0.68). The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.17. Lyft's stock last closed at $49.11 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. changed the rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Underperform to Market Perform. NetApp earned $0.65 in the first quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.08 and a 52-week-low of $44.55. NetApp's stock last closed at $45.43 per share.
  • For NorthWestern Corp (NYSE: NWE), Williams Capital upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. NorthWestern earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NorthWestern's outstanding shares is at $974.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.47 and a 52-week-low of $56.23. NorthWestern's stock last closed at $70.60 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, VICI Properties had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current market cap for VICI Properties is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.27 and a 52-week-low of $17.64. VICI Properties's stock last closed at $21.00 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock for Abraxas Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: AXAS) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Abraxas Petroleum had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The total market value of Abraxas Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $199.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.57 and a 52-week-low of $0.43. Abraxas Petroleum's stock last closed at $0.50 per share.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Carbon Black had an EPS of ($0.13), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.35). Carbon Black's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.14 and a 52-week-low of $11.80. Carbon Black's stock last closed at $26.05 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock for Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) from Neutral to Underweight. Cree earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. Cree's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.21 and a 52-week-low of $33.72. Cree's stock last closed at $47.10 per share.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Elanco Animal Health's EPS was $0.28. The total market value of Elanco Animal Health's outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.61 and a 52-week-low of $26.20. Elanco Animal Health's stock last closed at $26.42 per share.
  • For Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Foot Locker earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Foot Locker's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $33.74. Foot Locker's stock last closed at $33.99 per share.
  • Susquehanna changed the rating for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) from Positive to Neutral. For the second quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. Foot Locker's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $33.74. Foot Locker's stock last closed at $33.99 per share.
  • Desjardins changed the rating for Golden Star Resources Ltd (AMEX: GSS) from Buy to Hold. Golden Star Resources earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Golden Star Resources is at $360.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.43. Golden Star Resources's stock last closed at $2.92 per share.
  • For HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE: HPR), Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. HighPoint Resources earned ($0.07) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.02) in the year-ago quarter. HighPoint Resources's market cap stands at $267.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.67 and a 52-week-low of $0.91. HighPoint Resources's stock last closed at $1.16 per share.
  • For Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Lexington Realty had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. Lexington Realty's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.67 and a 52-week-low of $7.66. Lexington Realty's stock last closed at $10.42 per share.
  • For Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE: OAS), Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Oasis Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Oasis Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.57 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Oasis Petroleum's stock last closed at $3.02 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) from Outperform to Neutral. Pivotal Software earned ($0.03) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter. Pivotal Software's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.15 and a 52-week-low of $8.03. Pivotal Software's stock last closed at $14.86 per share.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock for Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Range Resources had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. Range Resources's stock last closed at $3.77 per share.
  • Longbow Research changed the rating for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Steel Dynamics showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Steel Dynamics is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.17 and a 52-week-low of $25.02. Steel Dynamics's stock last closed at $26.54 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, Dawson James initiated coverage on Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX). The price target is set at $11.00 for Athersys. For the second quarter, Athersys had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current market cap for Athersys is at $138.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. Athersys's stock last closed at $1.27 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR). The price target is set at $100.00 for Avalara. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Avalara's EPS was ($0.03). The current market cap for Avalara is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.31 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. Avalara's stock last closed at $86.08 per share.
  • Citi initiated coverage on Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Borr Drilling is set at $6.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.35 and a 52-week-low of $4.91. Borr Drilling's stock last closed at $5.13 per share.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dynatrace is set at $33.00. Dynatrace's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $23.87 per share.
  • For Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current market cap for Dynatrace is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $23.87 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Dynatrace is set at $23.00. The total market value of Dynatrace's outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $23.87 per share.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dynatrace is set at $30.00. The current market cap for Dynatrace is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $23.87 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dynatrace is set at $30.00. The current market cap for Dynatrace is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $23.87 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dynatrace is set at $30.00. Dynatrace's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $23.87 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT). The price target is set at $26.00 for Dynatrace. Dynatrace's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $23.87 per share.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Dynatrace is set at $30.00. The total market value of Dynatrace's outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $23.87 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dynatrace is set at $28.00. The total market value of Dynatrace's outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $23.87 per share.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dynatrace is set at $30.00. The total market value of Dynatrace's outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $23.87 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Dawson James initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO). The price target is set at $19.00 for Fortress Biotech. Fortress Biotech earned ($0.54) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.49) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fortress Biotech is at $175.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.49. Fortress Biotech's stock last closed at $1.58 per share.
  • Citi initiated coverage on GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GTYH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for GTY Technology Holdings is set at $7.00. The current market cap for GTY Technology Holdings is at $363.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.32. GTY Technology Holdings's stock last closed at $6.15 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for iHeartMedia is set at $15.00. In the second quarter, iHeartMedia earned $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. iHeartMedia's stock last closed at $13.07 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kura Sushi USA is set at $30.00. The total market value of Kura Sushi USA's outstanding shares is at $181.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.16 and a 52-week-low of $14.75. Kura Sushi USA's stock last closed at $23.64 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS). The price target is set at $30.00 for Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA's market cap stands at $181.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.16 and a 52-week-low of $14.75. Kura Sushi USA's stock last closed at $23.64 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS). The price target is set at $30.00 for Kura Sushi USA. The current market cap for Kura Sushi USA is at $181.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.16 and a 52-week-low of $14.75. Kura Sushi USA's stock last closed at $23.64 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for New Relic is set at $63.00. For the first quarter, New Relic had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.34 and a 52-week-low of $55.60. New Relic's stock last closed at $58.51 per share.
  • For Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the second quarter, Seattle Genetics had an EPS of ($0.49), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.18). Seattle Genetics's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.37 and a 52-week-low of $50.71. Seattle Genetics's stock last closed at $76.29 per share.
  • CIBC initiated coverage on Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Sundial Growers is set at $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.22 and a 52-week-low of $7.66. Sundial Growers's stock last closed at $9.64 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL). The price target is set at $12.00 for Sundial Growers. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.22 and a 52-week-low of $7.66. Sundial Growers's stock last closed at $9.64 per share.

