Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Dollar General shares rose 1.1 percent to $115.14 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) from Neutral to Buy. Health Insurance shares rose 5.4 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Johnson Controls shares rose 1.6 percent to $36.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) from Neutral to Buy. Elanco Animal Health rose 1 percent to $30.95 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dentsply Sirona shares fell 0.2 percent to close at $49.09 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from Neutral to Buy. Okta shares rose 4 percent to $82.35 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) from In-Line to Outperform. Drive Shack shares closed at $4.54 on Friday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Underweight to Sector Weight. Delphi Technologies shares rose 4.16 percent to close at $19.02 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) from Neutral to Buy. CarGurus shares fell 1.46 percent to close at $38.52 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Exelixis shares gained 1.1 percent to $24.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Needham downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from Buy to Hold. Facebook shares fell 0.8 percent to $164.62 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Outperform to Neutral. Quest Diagnostics shares rose 0.58 percent to close at $88.45 on Friday.
- Nomura downgraded Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from Buy to Neutral. Aramark shares fell 1.2 percent to $29.51 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Buy to Neutral. Synaptics fell 17.8 percent to $35.53 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. BioScrip shares fell 9.7 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair downgraded Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Restoration Robotics shares fell 4.4 percent to $0.86 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ingersoll-Rand shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $106.10 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) from Buy to Neutral. SolarWinds shares fell 2.2 percent to $19.65 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham downgraded Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) from Buy to Neutral. Aptiv shares rose 1.02 percent to close at $81.96 on Friday.
- Gabelli & Co. downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) from Buy to Hold. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical shares fell 0.7 percent to $1.40 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcus Biosciences is set to $20. Arcus Biosciences Fox shares closed at $11.67 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cars.com is set to $23. Cars.com shares closed at $22.72 on Friday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE: WMC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Western Asset Mortgage is set to $10.50. Western Asset Mortgage shares closed at $10.51 on Friday.
- Citigroup assumed coverage on Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carter's is set to $120. Carter's shares closed at $94.85 on Friday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) with a Neutral rating. Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $14.15 on Friday.
