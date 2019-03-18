Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Barclays upgraded Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Dollar General shares rose 1.1 percent to $115.14 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) from Neutral to Buy. Health Insurance shares rose 5.4 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Johnson Controls shares rose 1.6 percent to $36.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) from Neutral to Buy. Elanco Animal Health rose 1 percent to $30.95 in pre-market trading.
  • William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dentsply Sirona shares fell 0.2 percent to close at $49.09 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from Neutral to Buy. Okta shares rose 4 percent to $82.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) from In-Line to Outperform. Drive Shack shares closed at $4.54 on Friday.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Underweight to Sector Weight. Delphi Technologies shares rose 4.16 percent to close at $19.02 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) from Neutral to Buy. CarGurus shares fell 1.46 percent to close at $38.52 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Exelixis shares gained 1.1 percent to $24.80 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Needham downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from Buy to Hold. Facebook shares fell 0.8 percent to $164.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Outperform to Neutral. Quest Diagnostics shares rose 0.58 percent to close at $88.45 on Friday.
  • Nomura downgraded Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from Buy to Neutral. Aramark shares fell 1.2 percent to $29.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Buy to Neutral. Synaptics fell 17.8 percent to $35.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. BioScrip shares fell 9.7 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
  • William Blair downgraded Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Restoration Robotics shares fell 4.4 percent to $0.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ingersoll-Rand shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $106.10 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) from Buy to Neutral. SolarWinds shares fell 2.2 percent to $19.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham downgraded Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) from Buy to Neutral. Aptiv shares rose 1.02 percent to close at $81.96 on Friday.
  • Gabelli & Co. downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) from Buy to Hold. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical shares fell 0.7 percent to $1.40 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcus Biosciences is set to $20. Arcus Biosciences Fox shares closed at $11.67 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cars.com is set to $23. Cars.com shares closed at $22.72 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE: WMC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Western Asset Mortgage is set to $10.50. Western Asset Mortgage shares closed at $10.51 on Friday.
  • Citigroup assumed coverage on Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carter's is set to $120. Carter's shares closed at $94.85 on Friday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) with a Neutral rating. Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $14.15 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARMK + APTV)

Autonomous Developments: May Mobility Raises $22M, Michigan Mobility Institute Appoints Board
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019
Morgan Stanley Remains Bearish On Aptiv While KeyBanc Says Stock Is A 'Core Holding'
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MGENWedbushReiterates24.0
ENDPJP MorganMaintains10.0
DPLOJP MorganMaintains7.0
YUMCJP MorganMaintains48.0
TERPJP MorganMaintains14.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Worldpay Sold To Fidelity National In $34 Billion Deal To 'Accelerate The Future Of Finance'