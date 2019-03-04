Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Kraft Heinz shares rose 2.2 percent to $33.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Pivotal Research upgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from Hold to Buy. Foot Locker shares rose 1.1 percent to $63.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) from Hold to Buy. Zoetis shares rose 1.2 percent to $96.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) from Neutral to Buy. Group 1 Automotive shares fell 0.11 percent to close at $62.11 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) from Neutral to Buy. Scorpio Tankers shares rose 3.4 percent to $19.05 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) from Market Perform to Outperform. ON Semiconductor shares rose 0.88 percent to close at $21.67 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Redwood Trust shares rose 0.2 percent to close at $15.33 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) from Neutral to Buy. Extended Stay America shares rose 2.5 percent to $19.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie upgraded Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from Neutral to Outperform. Eversource Energy shares fell 0.1 percent to close at $69.74 on Friday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from Underperform to Market Perform. Hasbro shares gained 1.1 percent to $89.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) from Overweight to Neutral. Nightstar Therapeutics shares rose 66.9 percent to $25.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 3 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Xilinx shares fell 0.5 percent to $126.04 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from Buy to Hold. Okta shares fell 1.4 percent to $85.25 in pre-market trading.
  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) from Buy to Neutral. Immunogen shares fell 0.4 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) from Neutral to Underweight. Dillard's shares fell 1.4 percent to $74.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) from Overweight to Neutral. Guidewire Software shares fell 1.7 percent to $92.05 in pre-market trading.
  • National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Enbridge shares fell 4 percent to $35.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from Buy to Neutral. Worldpay shares fell 0.4 percent to $97.35 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Buy to Neutral. SunTrust shares rose 2.19 percent to close at $66.28 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Apergy Corp (NYSE: APY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Apergy is set to $52. Apergy shares closed at $41.98 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) with an Outperform rating. Alector shares closed at $21.00 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Immunomedics is set to $28. Immunomedics shares closed at $16.55 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) with a Buy rating. Hutchison China Meditech shares closed at $26.82 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) with a Buy rating. InVitae shares closed at $20.33 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA) with an Overweight rating. Prothena shares closed at $13.77 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alector is set to $27. Alector shares closed at $21.00 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

