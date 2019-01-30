Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Neutral to Buy. Synchrony Finl shares fell 1.07 percent to close at $29.65 on Tuesday.
- Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) from Sell to Neutral. Plug Power shares rose 2.9 percent to $1.44 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Alliant Energy shares rose 0.3 percent to $43.17 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities upgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3 percent to close at $112.35 on Tuesday.
- Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: WNEB) from Neutral to Buy. Western New England shares rose 2.9 percent to $9.01 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ryanair rose 0.74 percent to close at $69.50 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Whirlpool shares fell 1.4 percent to $134.60 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from Buy to Underperform. Juniper shares fell 12 percent to $24.60 in pre-market trading.
- Standpoint Research downgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Hold. Carnival shares rose 1.6 percent to $57.16 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from Outperform to Market Perform A.O. Smith shares fell 0.9 percent to $47.44 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann downgraded Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) from Outperform to Market Perform. scPharmaceuticals shares rose 9.73 percent to close at $4.06 on Tuesday.
- Nomura downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from Neutral to Reduce. Westlake Chemical shares rose 3.47 percent to close at $76.72 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America downgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from Buy to Neutral. Ciena shares fell 1.8 percent to $38.71 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) from Outperform to Market Perform. Pinnacle West Capital shares rose 0.71 percent to close at $87.36 on Tuesday.
- Longbow Research downgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Buy to Neutral. AK Steel shares fell 2.1 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Allergan shares fell 1.5 percent to $142.95 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) with a Buy rating. Take-Two shares closed at $100.81 on Tuesday.
- Barrington Research initiated coverage on Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Payment Data Systems is set to $5. Payment Data Systems shares closed at $2.24 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Diamondback Energy is set to $137. Diamondback Energy shares closed at $100.16 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) with a Buy rating. Zynga closed at $4.42 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Amicus Therapeutics is set to $20. Amicus Therapeutics shares closed at $11.34 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Concho Resources is set to $156. Concho Resources shares closed at $117.26 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $99. Electronic Arts shares closed at $87.24 on Tuesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) with an Overweight rating. National Grid shares closed at $53.32 on Tuesday.
