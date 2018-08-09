Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2018
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) from Neutral to Overweight. Ormat shares rose 1.59 percent to $50.46 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK) from Neutral to Buy. Comstock Resources shares fell 11.49 percent to $8.01 in pre-market trading.
- Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Signature Bank shares rose 0.06 percent to $111.30 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Amphenol shares fell 0.13 percent to close at $94.46 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from In-Line to Outperform. Axon Enterprise shares rose 1.59 percent to $60.73 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) from Neutral to Buy. Wright Medical shares gained 10.3 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) from Neutral to Buy. Green Brick Partners shares rose 1 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE: WRD) from Hold to Buy. Wildhorse Resource Development shares rose 0.05 percent to $20.08 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Cincinnati Bell shares rose 2.51 percent to $10.20 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Twenty-First Century Fox shares rose 0.31 percent to close at $45.60 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James downgraded Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Mylan shares fell 0.33 percent to $39.10 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Outfront Media shares fell 5.93 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Buy to Neutral. e.l.f. Beauty shares fell 22.2 percent to $11.60 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Neutral to Sell. Seagate shares fell 4.2 percent to $52.75 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ: TTGT) from Buy to Hold. TechTarget shares fell 10.5 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) from Outperform to Market Perform. RPC shares rose 1.14 percent to close at $15.04 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. ON Semiconductor shares fell 4.33 percent to $21.45 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Southern shares fell 1.34 percent to $46.25 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Applied Materials shares fell 2.07 percent to $49.14 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California (NYSE: WMB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pacific Biosciences of California is set to $5. Pacific Biosciences of California shares closed at $4.05 on Wednesday.
- Barclays initiated Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Zynga is set to $3.70. Zynga shares closed at $3.95 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Heico is set to $84. Heico shares closed at $76.93 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.