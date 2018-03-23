Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Union Gaming upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Hold to Buy. Wynn Resorts shares rose 4.27 percent to $183.03 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Argus upgraded Unilever N.V. (NYSE: UN) from Hold to Buy. Unilever rose 0.43 percent to $53.43 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Carnival shares rose 1.92 percent to $67.46 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) from Neutral to Overweight. DHT shares fell 2.39 percent to close at $3.68 on Thursday.
- Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) from Sell to Neutral. DISH shares rose 0.93 percent to $38.12 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Hold to Buy. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 0.49 percent to $65.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Market Perform to Outperform. upgraded KB Home shares rose 4.85 percent to $30.25 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from Neutral to Positive. General Mills shares rose 1.26 percent to $45.01 in pre-market trading.
- Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) from Hold to Buy. Sonoco shares fell 2.77 percent to close at $46.60 on Thursday.
- Jefferies upgraded China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) from Underperform to Hold. China Mobile shares fell 0.65 percent to close at $45.51 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Craig-Hallum downgraded Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from Hold to Sell. Square shares fell 2.13 percent to $53.98 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) from Buy to Underperform. Children's Place shares fell 2.95 percent to $128.10 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) from Neutral to Underweight. Navios Maritime shares fell 4.42 percent to $1.08 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) from Outperform to Neutral. Omeros shares fell 0.13 percent to $15.73 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird downgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) from Outperform to Neutral. Zimmer Biomet shares fell 2.62 percent to close at $111.38 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) from Neutral to Underweight. GasLog shares fell 2.55 percent to close at $17.20 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) from Buy to Neutral. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.42 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) from Buy to Hold. Paycom Software shares fell 0.45 percent to $110.23 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Buckeye Partners shares fell 0.84 percent to $39.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Copart is set to $58. Copart closed at $49.87 on Thursday.
- Argus initiated coverage on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Laboratory Corporation is set to $202. Laboratory Corporation shares closed at $165.70 on Thursday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Talend S.A. (NYSE: TLND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Talend is set to $59. Talend shares closed at $49.22 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) with a Buy rating. The price target for KAR Auction is set to $65. KAR Auction shares closed at $53.38 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Wix.com is set to $93. Wix.com shares closed at $84.15 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sun Hydraulics is set to $61. Sun Hydraulics shares closed at $54.08 on Thursday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Eagle is set to $25. American Eagle shares closed at $19.57 on Thursday.
