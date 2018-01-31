Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) from Sell to Neutral. Jacobs Engineering shares fell 1.90 percent to close at $69.70 on Monday.
- Baird upgraded Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Neutral to Outperform. Autoliv shares rose 0.66 percent to $150.46 in pre-market trading.
- First Analysis upgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Illumina rose 1.58 percent to $245.00 in pre-market trading.
- Moffett Nathanson upgraded Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) from Neutral to Buy. Time Warner shares gained 0.70 percent to $95.11 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bernstein upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from Market Perform to Outperform. United Continental shares rose 1.48 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Neutral to Buy. Biogen shares rose 1.25 percent to $357.00 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Accumulate to Buy. Sprouts Farmers Market shares fell 0.14 percent to close at $ 27.94 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) from Sell to Hold. Fitbit shares rose 2.69 percent to $5.34 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from Perform to Outperform. Foot Locker shares rose 3.41 percent to $51.60 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Express Scripts shares rose 0.88 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Buy to Underperform. AK Steel shares rose 1.28 percent to $5.56 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Apple shares fell 0.28 percent to $166.50 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) from Neutral to Sell. Forterra shares dropped 8.88 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at B. Riley downgraded Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD) from Buy to Neutral. Callidus Software rose 0.11 percent to $35.99 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from Buy to Accumulate. Wayfair shares fell 1.46 percent to close at $92.98 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush downgraded Black Knight Inc (NYSE: BKI) from Outperform to Neutral. Black Knight shares rose 1.09 percent to close at $51.00 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) from Buy to Neutral. Soligenix shares fell 2.20 percent to close at $2.22 on Monday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ally Financial shares fell 0.03 percent to $30.82 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Fibria Celulose SA (ADR) (NYSE: FBR) from Neutral to Sell. Fibria Celulose shares fell 1.91 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Longbow Research initiated coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cooper Tire is set to $50. Cooper Tire shares closed at $39.20 on Tuesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Acacia Communications is set to $50. Acacia Communications shares closed at $35.63 on Tuesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Microbot Medical is set to $1.75. Microbot Medical shares closed at $1.05 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for ImmunoGen is set to $18. ImmunoGen shares closed at $8.32 on Tuesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Apple Hospitality REIT is set to $21. Apple Hospitality REIT shares closed at $19.50 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Longbow Research initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) with a Neutral rating. Goodyear Tire shares closed at $35.44 on Tuesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lumentum is set to $57. Lumentum shares closed at $44.95 on Tuesday.
