Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 8, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Argus upgraded Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) from Hold to Buy. Perrigo shares rose 0.93 percent to $83.64 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) from Neutral to Buy. Ingersoll-Rand shares gained 0.35 percent to $86.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at PiperJaffray upgraded Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) from Underweight to Overweight. Meritor shares fell 2.90 percent to close at $23.44 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) from Market Perform to Outperform. American Homes 4 Rent shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $21.42 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc upgraded EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) from Sector Weight to Overweight. EnPro Industries shares rose 0.91 percent to close at $88.00 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Needham & Company upgraded Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) from Buy to Strong Buy. Boston Scientific shares rose 2.68 percent to $25.71 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) from Hold to Buy. trivago shares rose 0.76 percent to close at $6.65 on Wednesday.
- Compass Point upgraded LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) from Sell to Neutral. Lending Club shares gained 4.2 percent to $3.74 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) from Sector Weight to Underweight. Ball shares fell 0.27 percent to $40.70 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from Neutral to Sell. Johnson Controls shares fell 1.31 percent to $36.87 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) from Overweight to Underweight. La Jolla Pharmaceutical rose 4.02 percent to close at $32.07 on Thursday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Outperform to Market Perform. D.R. Horton shares rose 0.91 percent to close at $50.16 on Thursday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Sector Weight to Underweight. Silgan Holdings shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $28.99 on Thursday.
- PiperJaffray downgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from Overweight to Neutral. Ciena shares fell 1.11 percent to $20.53 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) from Neutral to Sell. Flowserve shares rose 2.01 percent to close at $42.65 on Thursday.
- Argus downgraded Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) from Buy to Hold. Thor Industries shares dropped 1.13 percent to $149.78 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Baird initiated coverage on Novanta Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: NOVT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Novanta is set to $54. Novanta shares closed at $45.80 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) with a Buy rating. The price target for CSS Industries is set to $31.5. CSS Industries shares closed at $26.73 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Checkpoint Therapeutics is set to $11. Checkpoint Therapeutics shares closed at $4.71 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Godaddy is set to $52. Godaddy shares closed at $48.15 on Thursday.
- Seaport Global Securitied initiated coverage on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for U.S. Silica is set to $59. U.S. Silica shares closed at $32.47 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Citi initiated coverage on Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Repligen is set to $45. Repligen shares closed at $34.58 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) with a Buy ratin. The price target for DENTSPLY is set to $81. DENTSPLY shares closed at $64.99 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Williams Capital initiated coverage on QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) with a Buy rating. The price target for QEP Resources is set to $13. QEP Resources shares closed at $9.19 on Thursday.
