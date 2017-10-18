Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2017 9:28am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • William Blair upgraded Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) from Underperform to Market Perform. Syntel shares rose 2.67 percent to $24.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Equinix shares rose 1.82 percent to $470.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Omnicom shares gained 2.22 percent to close at $75.59 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Hold to Buy. Fortinet shares gained 3.13 percent to $40.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Ellie Mae shares rose 0.69 percent to close at $87.37 on Tuesday.
  • Longbow Research upgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Neutral to Buy. GoPro shares rose 4.77 percent to $9.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) from Perform to Outperform. Grainger shares rose 0.16 percent to $205.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) from Neutral to Buy. Merck shares rose 1.20 percent to $63.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) from Hold to Buy. Lattice Semiconductor shares rose 2.73 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) from Underperform to Buy. Magna shares rose 2.94 percent to $55.02 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Societe Generale downgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from Buy to Hold. Chevron shares fell 0.22 percent to $119.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Mizuho downgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) from Buy to Neutral. Blackhawk shares fell 2.11 percent to $32.55 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) from Neutral to Underweight. Virtu Financial shares fell 3.66 percent to close at $15.80 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Colfax shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $42.50 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Overweight to Neutral. Ulta Beauty shares fell 2.61 percent to $197.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Chevron shares fell 0.39 percent to $119.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Buy to Hold. MGM shares fell 0.79 percent to $30.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Neutral to Underperform. Chipotle shares declined 2.66 percent to $320.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) from Outperform to Market Perform. MobileIron shares dropped 2.56 percent to close at $3.80 on Tuesday.
  • FBR Capital downgraded PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) from Buy to Neutral. PacWest Banc shares fell 1.18 percent to $46.07 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Beacon Roofing is set to $58. Beacon Roofing shares closed at $52.99 on Tuesday.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Aaron's is set to $42. Aaron's shares closed at $41.55 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is set to $11. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.24 on Tuesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) with a Buy rating. The price target for T2 Biosystems is set to $8. T2 Biosystems shares closed at $4.21 on Tuesday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE: WPC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for W.P. Carey is set to $77. W.P. Carey shares closed at $69.28 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TreeHouse Foods is set to $70. TreeHouse Foods shares closed at $68.05 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for GMS is set to $38. GMS shares closed at $35.09 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Catasys is set to $8. Catasys shares closed at $3.84 on Tuesday.

