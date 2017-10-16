Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Cowen & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from Market Perform to Outperform. C.H. Robinson shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $77.26 on Friday.
- Citigroup upgraded Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) from Sell to Neutral. Infinera shares rose 1.40 percent to $8.71 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Yext shares rose 4.42 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) from Underperform to Market Perform. Groupon shares gained 3.67 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) from Hold to Buy. Entergy shares rose 0.60 percent to close at $82.29 on Friday.
- Keybanc upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Apple shares gained 0.77 percent to $158.20 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Five Prime Therapeutics shares fell 0.18 percent to close at $43.44 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR) from Neutral to Buy. KKR shares rose 1.46 percent to $20.20 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group upgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from In-Line to Outperform. bluebird shares rose 0.99 percent to $133.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) from Neutral to Buy. Sally Beauty shares fell 0.85 percent to close at $17.45 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Wells Fargo downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Outperform to Market Perform. CSX shares fell 1.10 percent to $52.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Buy to Hold. Adobe shares fell 1.62 percent to $151.44 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Outperform to Market Perform. JB Hunt shares fell 4.01 percent to close at $104.01 on Friday.
- Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Hold to Sell. Citigroup shares fell 0.86 percent to $71.49 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at FBR Capital downgraded Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) from Outperform to Neutral. Time Warner shares fell 0.50 percent to close at $100.94 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Overweight to Neutral. Imperva shares rose 0.23 percent to close at $43.60 on Friday.
- Citigroup downgraded Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) from Buy to Neutral. Chico's FAS shares gained 0.95 percent to close at $7.47 on Friday.
- Susquehanna downgraded Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from Neutral to Negative. Deckers Outdoor shares rose 0.02 percent to close at $65.83 on Friday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Ford shares dropped 0.41 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) from Buy to Hold. Bristol-Myers shares fell 0.92 percent to $64.69 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on BEST Inc (ADR) (NYSE: BSTI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BEST is set to $16. BEST shares closed at $11.40 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Despegar.com Inc (NYSE: DESP) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Despegar.com is set to $31. Despegar.com shares closed at $33.94 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oasis Midstream Partners is set to $24. Oasis Midstream Partners shares closed at $17.98 on Friday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Determine Inc (NASDAQ: DTRM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Determine is set to $3.50. Determine shares closed at $2.15 on Friday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Zai Lab is set to $32. Zai Lab shares closed at $32.19 on Friday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage of BEST Inc (ADR) (NYSE: BSTI) with a Buy rating. The price target for BEST is set to $16. BEST shares closed at $11.40 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Floor & Decor is set to $46. Floor & Decor shares closed at $36.86 on Friday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oasis Midstream Partners is set to $21. Oasis Midstream shares closed at $17.98 on Friday.
