Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2017
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) from Neutral to Buy. New Oriental Education shares rose 1.78 percent to $87.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus upgraded United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) from Hold to Buy. United Natural Foods shares gained 1.01 percent to close at $43.03 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from Underperform to In-Line. HCP shares fell 2.45 percent to close at $27.87 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from Hold to Buy. General Motors shares rose 1.70 percent to $40.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Box shares rose 1.65 percent to $18.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) from Neutral to Outperform. American Outdoor Brands shares rose 4.1 percent to $15.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at UBS upgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Neutral to Buy. Transocean shares rose 4.3 percent to $9.72 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Under Armour shares rose 0.55 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.80 percent to $71.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) from Neutral to Overweight. Ross Stores shares rose 3.3 percent to $62.90 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Quest shares declined 4.33 percent to $97.69 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. VF shares rose 0.53 percent to close at $62.20 on Friday.
  • Baird downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Outperform to Neutral. Albemarle shares slipped 1.07 percent to $132.85 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from Buy to Neutral. AbbVie shares gained 0.57 percent to $86.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) from Outperform to In-Line. Prologis shares dropped 1.06 percent to close at $63.68 on Friday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Big Lots is set to $58. Big Lots shares closed at $49.51 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) with a Neutral rating. Lexington Realty Trust shares closed at $10.09 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Janus Henderson is set to $36. Janus Henderson shares closed at $33.96 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chromadex is set to $7. Chromadex shares closed at $4.00 on Friday.
  • KLR Group initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Centennial Resource Development is set to $30. Centennial Resource Development shares closed at $18.06 on Friday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) with a Buy rating. The price target for WABCO is set to $173. WABCO shares closed at $150.14 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) with Buy rating. The price target for Blue Apron is set to $9. Blue Apron shares closed at $5.19 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Ollie's Bargain is set to $46. Ollie's Bargain closed at $45.80 on Friday.

