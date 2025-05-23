May 23, 2025 5:09 AM 3 min read

Why Intuit Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Intuit Inc. INTU rose sharply in today's pre-market after the company reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its full-year guidance.

Intuit reported third-quarter revenue of $7.75 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.56 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The QuickBooks and TurboTax parent company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $11.65 per share, beating analyst estimates of $10.91 per share.

Intuit shares jumped 8.3% to $721.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • INNEOVA Holdings Limited INEO rose 45.3% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Thursday.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM surged 38.1% to $4.71 in pre-market trading.
  • MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO jumped 23.1% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Thursday.
  • Lightbridge Corporation LTBR gained 20.5% to $12.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. LEU surged 20.3% to $112.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Oklo Inc. OKLO gained 20.2% to $47.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
  • NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE gained 17.3% to $32.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
  • NuScale Power Corporation SMR rose 15.7% to $29.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Thursday.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR climbed 14.7% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX shares fell 17% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. Immix Biopharma announced the publication of cell therapy NXC-201 Abstract #7508, selected for oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK fell 16% to $105.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday. Deckers expects first-quarter revenue of $890 million to $910 million versus estimates of $925.86 million. The company anticipates first-quarter earnings of 62 cents to 67 cents per share versus estimates of 81 cents per share.
  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX fell 14.4% to $1.19 in today's pre-market trading. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares gained 6% on Thursday after the company announced it has been awarded a $3 million grant from CPRIT to support the registrational Phase 3 program of eRapa in familial adenomatous polyposis.
  • Ross Stores, Inc. ROST shares dipped 11.2% to $135.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF fell 10.7% to $0.9200 in pre-market trading.
  • Hallador Energy Company HNRG shares tumbled 9.7% to $17.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX dipped 9.6% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced it reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.125 per share to $0.025.
  • Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK declined 9.2% to $0.1907 in pre-market trading after dipping over 30% on Thursday. The company announced it filed for the resale of 12.9 million common shares by existing stockholders.
  • Safe & Green Holdings Corp. SGBX shares fell 8.9% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. Safe and Green Holdings appointed Samarth Verma to its Board of Directors.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO fell 8.5% to $20.30 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

