Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$7.650
Quarterly Revenue
$5.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$5.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Intuit using advanced sorting and filters.
Intuit Questions & Answers
When is Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) reporting earnings?
Intuit (INTU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)?
The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
What were Intuit’s (NASDAQ:INTU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $842M, which beat the estimate of $804.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.