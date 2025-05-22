Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In May

As of May 22, 2025, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

KB Financial Group Inc KB

On April 25, KB Financial Group filed its annual report on Form 20-F. The company's stock jumped around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $72.89.

RSI Value: 82.9

82.9 KB Price Action: Shares of KB Financial gained 2.1% to close at $70.84 on Wednesday.

Shares of KB Financial gained 2.1% to close at $70.84 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 81.22 Momentum score.

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD

Robinhood Markets proposed a federal framework to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for tokenized real-world assets, according to a report dated Tuesday. Robinhood's letter, addressed to SEC Chair Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce, outlined a plan for a unified national framework for bringing real-world assets on-chain, according to Forbes. The company's stock gained around 52% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $66.89.

RSI Value: 71.5

71.5 HOOD Price Action: Shares of Robinhood fell 1.6% to close at $63.86 on Wednesday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock