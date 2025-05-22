Accenture To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham raised Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $215 to $230. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. Snowflake shares closed at $179.12 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for MediWound Ltd. MDWD from $25 to $31. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating. MediWound shares closed at $19.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN price target from $63 to $78. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $59.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for nCino, Inc. NCNO from $28 to $33. Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating. nCino shares closed at $25.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup aslashed the price target for Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX from $217 to $185. Citigroup analyst Joanna Wiensch downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Becton, Dickinson shares closed at $173.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush cut Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL price target from $13 to $8. Wedbush analyst Laura Chico downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Vigil Neuroscience shares settled at $2.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR price target from $133 to $140. Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Integer Holdings shares closed at $118.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted Zoom Communications Inc. ZM price target from $90 to $100. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating. Zoom shares closed at $82.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt increased the price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS from $4 to $6. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Navitas Semiconductor shares settled at $1.91 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Accenture plc ACN price target from $390 to $395. UBS analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Buy rating. Accenture shares closed at $317.72 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
