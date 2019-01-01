Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ: VIGL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting VIGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 283.28% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ: VIGL) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Vigil Neuroscience maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vigil Neuroscience, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vigil Neuroscience was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $11.00. The current price Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) is trading at is $2.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
