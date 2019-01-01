MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MediWound
MediWound Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting MDWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 349.44% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) was provided by Wells Fargo, and MediWound maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MediWound, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MediWound was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MediWound (MDWD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $8.00. The current price MediWound (MDWD) is trading at is $1.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.