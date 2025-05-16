May 16, 2025 10:05 AM 3 min read

Pentair To Rally More Than 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham raised Endava plc DAVA price target from $13 to $17. Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating. Endava shares closed at $13.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Target Corporation TGT from $145 to $130. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Target shares closed at $97.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut BiomX Inc. PHGE price target from $21 to $15. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating. BiomX shares closed at $0.5637 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Chardan Capital raised the price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT from $45 to $46. Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained a Buy rating. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Pentair plc PNR from $90 to $113. JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Pentair shares closed at $97.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays raised Foot Locker, Inc. FL price target from $14 to $24. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Foot Locker shares settled at $23.90 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group slashed DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS price target from $250 to $220. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Dick’s Sporting shares closed at $179.05 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham increased CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV price target from $55 to $78. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. CoreWeave shares closed at $65.77 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Bicara Therapeutics Inc. BCAX from $44 to $41. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. Bicara Therapeutics shares settled at $14.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS raised Caterpillar Inc. CAT price target from $272 to $357. UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Caterpillar shares closed at $349.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PNR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

