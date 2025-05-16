May 16, 2025 4:30 AM 2 min read

Applied Materials, Flowers Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO to report quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share on revenue of $1.60 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Flowers Foods shares fell 0.1% to $17.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied Materials Inc AMAT reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Applied Materials said it expects third-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.19 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.55 per share, versus estimates of $2.32 per share. Applied Materials shares dipped 5.6% to $165.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Brady Corporation BRC to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $386.81 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Brady shares gained 2.3% to $78.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO reported fourth-quarter net bookings of $1.58 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.55 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said it expects first quarter net bookings to be in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. The company guides for full fiscal-year net bookings to be in a range of $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Take-Two Interactive shares fell 3% to $225.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $440.26 million before the opening bell. RBC Bearings shares slipped 0.01% to $367.25 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMAT Logo
AMATApplied Materials Inc
$164.55-5.84%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.60
Growth
48.47
Quality
70.97
Value
48.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BRC Logo
BRCBrady Corp
$77.591.77%
FLO Logo
FLOFlowers Foods Inc
$16.75-1.87%
RBC Logo
RBCRBC Bearings Inc
$367.27-%
TTWO Logo
TTWOTake-Two Interactive Software Inc
$224.00-3.59%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsLong IdeasNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To Watch
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved