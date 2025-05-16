Applied Materials, Flowers Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Flowers Foods, Inc . FLO to report quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share on revenue of $1.60 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Flowers Foods shares fell 0.1% to $17.05 in after-hours trading.

Applied Materials Inc AMAT reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Applied Materials said it expects third-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.19 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.55 per share, versus estimates of $2.32 per share. Applied Materials shares dipped 5.6% to $165.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Applied Materials said it expects third-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $7.19 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.55 per share, versus estimates of $2.32 per share. Applied Materials shares dipped 5.6% to $165.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Brady Corporation BRC to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $386.81 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Brady shares gained 2.3% to $78.00 in after-hours trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc . TTWO reported fourth-quarter net bookings of $1.58 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.55 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said it expects first quarter net bookings to be in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. The company guides for full fiscal-year net bookings to be in a range of $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Take-Two Interactive shares fell 3% to $225.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $440.26 million before the opening bell. RBC Bearings shares slipped 0.01% to $367.25 in after-hours trading.

Photo: Shutterstock