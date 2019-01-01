BiomX (AMEX:PHGE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BiomX
BiomX Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BiomX (AMEX: PHGE) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting PHGE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 825.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BiomX (AMEX: PHGE) was provided by Chardan Capital, and BiomX maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BiomX, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BiomX was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BiomX (PHGE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $6.00. The current price BiomX (PHGE) is trading at is $0.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
