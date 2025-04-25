Why Coursera Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Coursera, Inc. COUR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
Coursera reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 8 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $179.30 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $175.40 million.
Coursera shares jumped 7.5% to $8.28 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH rose 72.9% to $0.0699 in pre-market trading after dipping around 33% on Thursday.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB surged 33.4% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. OMEX gained 32.5% to $1.13 in pre-market. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares jumped around 100% on Thursday following a Reuters report indicating President Trump is expected to sign an executive order to advance the deep sea mining industry.
- SES AI Corporation SES surged 27.7% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Azitra, Inc. AZTR gained 25.4% to $0.3838 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered $20 million share purchase agreement with Alumni Capital.
- Westrock Coffee Company WEST gained 18.4% to $6.79 in pre-market trading.
- Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. CEP jumped 18.2% to $29.32 in pre-market trading. Cantor Equity Partners shares surged 50% on Thursday after entering into a business combination agreement with Twenty One Capital.
- Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD rose 17.3% to $0.2640 in pre-market trading after falling over 15% on Thursday.
- Alphabet Inc. GOOGL gained 5.5% to $168.07 in pre-market trading after the reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. Alphabet announced a 5% increase to the dividend with the quarterly payout going to 21 cents per share. The company also announced the Board of Directions authorized a $70 billion share repurchase plan on April 23.
Losers
- Wag! Group Co. PET shares fell 25.2% to $0.1137 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Thursday.
- Precipio, Inc. PRPO declined 22.6% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after falling more than 12% on Thursday.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. BCTX shares dipped 17.9% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $13.8 million public offering.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN shares tumbled 17.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 68% on Thursday.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP fell 13.6% to $0.5699 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday.
- Soho House & Co Inc. SHCO fell 12.4% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. TVRD shares fell 9.5% to $16.11 in pre-market trading.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX dipped 7.2% to $46.82 in pre-market trading following a first-quarter revenue miss.
- Intel Corporation INTC fell 5.7% to $20.27 in pre-market trading. Intel reported upbeat first-quarter financial results, but issued weak outlook for the second quarter. Intel said it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $11.2 billion to $12.4 billion versus estimates of $12.84 billion. The company anticipates a second-quarter earnings loss of 32 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD fell 3.8% to $102.14 in today's pre-market trading after the company posted mixed first-quarter results. Gilead Sciences also lowered its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance from a range of $5.95 to $6.35 per share to a range of $5.65 to $6.05 per share, versus the $6.21 estimate.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.