Why Coursera Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Coursera, Inc. COUR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Coursera reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 8 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $179.30 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $175.40 million.

Coursera shares jumped 7.5% to $8.28 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

. rose 72.9% to $0.0699 in pre-market trading after dipping around 33% on Thursday. The OLB Group, Inc. OLB surged 33.4% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday.

. gained 32.5% to $1.13 in pre-market. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares jumped around 100% on Thursday following a Reuters report indicating President Trump is expected to sign an executive order to advance the deep sea mining industry. SES AI Corporation SES surged 27.7% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

. gained 25.4% to $0.3838 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered $20 million share purchase agreement with Alumni Capital. Westrock Coffee Company WEST gained 18.4% to $6.79 in pre-market trading.

. jumped 18.2% to $29.32 in pre-market trading. Cantor Equity Partners shares surged 50% on Thursday after entering into a business combination agreement with Twenty One Capital. Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD rose 17.3% to $0.2640 in pre-market trading after falling over 15% on Thursday.

rose 17.3% to $0.2640 in pre-market trading after falling over 15% on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL gained 5.5% to $168.07 in pre-market trading after the reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. Alphabet announced a 5% increase to the dividend with the quarterly payout going to 21 cents per share. The company also announced the Board of Directions authorized a $70 billion share repurchase plan on April 23.

Losers

Wag! Group Co. PET shares fell 25.2% to $0.1137 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Thursday.

shares fell 25.2% to $0.1137 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Thursday. Precipio, Inc. PRPO declined 22.6% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after falling more than 12% on Thursday.

declined 22.6% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after falling more than 12% on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp . BCTX shares dipped 17.9% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $13.8 million public offering.

. shares dipped 17.9% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $13.8 million public offering. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc . JZXN shares tumbled 17.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 68% on Thursday.

. shares tumbled 17.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 68% on Thursday. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP fell 13.6% to $0.5699 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday.

fell 13.6% to $0.5699 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Thursday. Soho House & Co Inc. SHCO fell 12.4% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.

fell 12.4% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday. Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc . TVRD shares fell 9.5% to $16.11 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 9.5% to $16.11 in pre-market trading. Skechers U.S.A., Inc . SKX dipped 7.2% to $46.82 in pre-market trading following a first-quarter revenue miss.

. dipped 7.2% to $46.82 in pre-market trading following a first-quarter revenue miss. Intel Corporation INTC fell 5.7% to $20.27 in pre-market trading. Intel reported upbeat first-quarter financial results, but issued weak outlook for the second quarter. Intel said it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $11.2 billion to $12.4 billion versus estimates of $12.84 billion. The company anticipates a second-quarter earnings loss of 32 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share.

fell 5.7% to $20.27 in pre-market trading. Intel reported upbeat first-quarter financial results, but issued weak outlook for the second quarter. Intel said it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $11.2 billion to $12.4 billion versus estimates of $12.84 billion. The company anticipates a second-quarter earnings loss of 32 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share. Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD fell 3.8% to $102.14 in today's pre-market trading after the company posted mixed first-quarter results. Gilead Sciences also lowered its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance from a range of $5.95 to $6.35 per share to a range of $5.65 to $6.05 per share, versus the $6.21 estimate.

