Alphabet, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Phillips 66 PSX to report a quarterly loss at 72 cents per share on revenue of $31.33 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Phillips 66 shares fell 0.7% to $103.99 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. Alphabet announced a 5% increase to the dividend with the quarterly payout going to 21 cents per share. The company also announced the Board of Directions authorized a $70 billion share repurchase plan on April 23. Alphabet shares gained 4.8% to $166.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Schlumberger Limited SLB to post quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $8.59 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. SLB shares gained 0.5% to $35.09 in after-hours trading.
- Intel Corp INTC reported upbeat first-quarter financial results, but issued weak outlook for the second quarter. Intel said it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $11.2 billion to $12.4 billion versus estimates of $12.84 billion. The company anticipates a second-quarter earnings loss of 32 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share. Intel shares tumbled 5.1% to $20.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD posted mixed first-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell. Gilead Sciences also lowered its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance from a range of $5.95 to $6.35 per share to a range of $5.65 to $6.05 per share, versus the $6.21 estimate. Gilead Sciences shares fell 3.3% to $102.65 in the after-hours trading session.
GILDGilead Sciences Inc
$102.89-3.07%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.95
Growth
39.54
Quality
55.47
Value
13.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
