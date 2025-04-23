Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co VRT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its full-year sales guidance.
Vertiv reported quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.04 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.
Vertiv Holdings shares jumped 17% to $84.00 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH rose 135.3% to $0.0706 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNOA surged 99.6% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced the registration and launch of new products in the UK.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI gained 55.5% to $2.24 in pre-market after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- Bit Origin Ltd BTOG surged 47.9% to $0.1942 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Tuesday.
- Birks Group Inc. BGI gained 33.1% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Pegasystems Inc. PEGA jumped 26.4% to $87.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA rose 22% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Tuesday.
- 89bio, Inc. ETNB gained 18.5% to $7.76 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD rose 17.7% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after dipping 48% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Marin Software Incorporated MRIN fell 28% to $0.5950 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a Nasdaq letter regarding a late 10-K form filing.
- Gelteq Limited GELS fell 20.5% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 211% on Tuesday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC shares fell 18.2% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Tuesday.
- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. NTHI shares fell 16.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 7% on Tuesday.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. BCTX fell 15.9% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering consisting of 2.3 million shares.
- Gaia, Inc. GAIA shares dipped 15.6% to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE shares tumbled 12.1% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Tuesday.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH declined 11.5% to $47.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. NG fell 10.6% to $3.89 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG dipped 7.2% to $12.11 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies will report financial results for the first quarter before market open on Tuesday, May 6.
