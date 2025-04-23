April 23, 2025 7:01 AM 3 min read

Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co VRT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its full-year sales guidance.

Vertiv reported quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.04 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Vertiv Holdings shares jumped 17% to $84.00 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH rose 135.3% to $0.0706 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNOA surged 99.6% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced the registration and launch of new products in the UK.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI gained 55.5% to $2.24 in pre-market after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
  • Bit Origin Ltd BTOG surged 47.9% to $0.1942 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Tuesday.
  • Birks Group Inc. BGI gained 33.1% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
  • Pegasystems Inc. PEGA jumped 26.4% to $87.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA rose 22% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Tuesday.
  • 89bio, Inc. ETNB gained 18.5% to $7.76 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
  • Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD rose 17.7% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after dipping 48% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • Marin Software Incorporated MRIN fell 28% to $0.5950 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a Nasdaq letter regarding a late 10-K form filing.
  • Gelteq Limited GELS fell 20.5% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 211% on Tuesday.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC shares fell 18.2% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Tuesday.
  • NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. NTHI shares fell 16.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 7% on Tuesday.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. BCTX fell 15.9% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering consisting of 2.3 million shares.
  • Gaia, Inc. GAIA shares dipped 15.6% to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE shares tumbled 12.1% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Tuesday.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH declined 11.5% to $47.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. NG fell 10.6% to $3.89 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG dipped 7.2% to $12.11 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies will report financial results for the first quarter before market open on Tuesday, May 6.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

AGMH Logo
AGMHAGM Group Holdings Inc
$0.0640113.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.31
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
96.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AGRI Logo
AGRIAgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd
$2.0239.9%
BCTX Logo
BCTXBriaCell Therapeutics Corp
$4.49-16.1%
BGI Logo
BGIBirks Group Inc
$1.2125.8%
BTOG Logo
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.191245.6%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$47.22-11.6%
ETNB Logo
ETNB89bio Inc
$7.7618.5%
FRGE Logo
FRGEForge Global Holdings Inc
$9.75-17.4%
GAIA Logo
GAIAGaia Inc
$3.40-15.6%
GELS Logo
GELSGelteq Ltd
$2.27-21.2%
JYD Logo
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$0.120217.8%
MRIN Logo
MRINMarin Software Inc
$0.5950-27.9%
NDRA Logo
NDRAENDRA Life Sciences Inc
$3.6919.6%
NG Logo
NGNovagold Resources Inc
$3.90-10.3%
NTHI Logo
NTHINeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc
$5.00-16.4%
PEGA Logo
PEGAPegasystems Inc
$87.3827.1%
SEDG Logo
SEDGSolarEdge Technologies Inc
$12.20-6.51%
SNOA Logo
SNOASonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.03115.9%
SXTC Logo
SXTCChina SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.71-17.8%
VRT Logo
VRTVertiv Holdings Co
$84.6017.8%
Got Questions? Ask
Which investors should consider Vertiv Holdings now?
How might AGM Group Holdings continue its surge?
What does Sonoma Pharmaceuticals' product launch mean for growth?
Which investors could benefit from AgriFORCE's rise?
What impact does Bit Origin's growth have on the crypto market?
How could Pegasystems performance influence tech stocks?
Which investors are at risk with Marin Software's decline?
Is there potential for recovery in Gelteq Limited?
What does Enphase Energy's decline signal for renewable stocks?
Could SolarEdge Technologies rebound after its earnings report?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading IdeasLosersPremarket Movers

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved