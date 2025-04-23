Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co VRT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its full-year sales guidance.

Vertiv reported quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.04 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Vertiv Holdings shares jumped 17% to $84.00 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

AGM Group Holdings In c. AGMH rose 135.3% to $0.0706 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.

c. rose 135.3% to $0.0706 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc . SNOA surged 99.6% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced the registration and launch of new products in the UK.

. surged 99.6% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced the registration and launch of new products in the UK. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI gained 55.5% to $2.24 in pre-market after gaining 10% on Tuesday.

gained 55.5% to $2.24 in pre-market after gaining 10% on Tuesday. Bit Origin Ltd BTOG surged 47.9% to $0.1942 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Tuesday.

surged 47.9% to $0.1942 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Tuesday. Birks Group Inc. BGI gained 33.1% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.

gained 33.1% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. PEGA jumped 26.4% to $87.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

jumped 26.4% to $87.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA rose 22% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Tuesday.

rose 22% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Tuesday. 89bio, Inc . ETNB gained 18.5% to $7.76 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.

. gained 18.5% to $7.76 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday. Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD rose 17.7% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after dipping 48% on Tuesday.

Losers

Marin Software Incorporated MRIN fell 28% to $0.5950 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a Nasdaq letter regarding a late 10-K form filing.

fell 28% to $0.5950 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a Nasdaq letter regarding a late 10-K form filing. Gelteq Limited GELS fell 20.5% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 211% on Tuesday.

fell 20.5% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 211% on Tuesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC shares fell 18.2% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Tuesday.

shares fell 18.2% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Tuesday. NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc . NTHI shares fell 16.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 7% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 16.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 7% on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. BCTX fell 15.9% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering consisting of 2.3 million shares.

fell 15.9% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering consisting of 2.3 million shares. Gaia, Inc . GAIA shares dipped 15.6% to $3.40 in pre-market trading.

. shares dipped 15.6% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Forge Global Holdings, Inc . FRGE shares tumbled 12.1% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Tuesday.

. shares tumbled 12.1% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc . ENPH declined 11.5% to $47.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. declined 11.5% to $47.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results. NovaGold Resources Inc. NG fell 10.6% to $3.89 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday.

fell 10.6% to $3.89 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG dipped 7.2% to $12.11 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies will report financial results for the first quarter before market open on Tuesday, May 6.

