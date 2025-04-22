Quest Diagnostics Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Pentair, 3M, Danaher And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 600 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX rose sharply during Tuesday's session following better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Quest Diagnostics reported quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.15 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.65 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.63 billion.

Quest Diagnostics shares jumped 7.3% to $173.60 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc . PCT gained 15% to $6.39. PureCycle announced the sale of approximately $30 million in revenue bonds.

. gained 15% to $6.39. PureCycle announced the sale of approximately $30 million in revenue bonds. Hesai Group HSAI shares jumped 15% to $13.36. Hesai introduced Infinity Eye, which will be available in three tailored versions A, B, and C. Each one caters to different levels of autonomous driving from basic assisted features to full automation.

shares jumped 15% to $13.36. Hesai introduced Infinity Eye, which will be available in three tailored versions A, B, and C. Each one caters to different levels of autonomous driving from basic assisted features to full automation. NovaGold Resources Inc . NG gained 14.7% to $3.5697 after the company and Paulson Advisers agreed to acquire Barrick’s 50% stake in Donlin Gold, forming a new partnership to develop the project.

. gained 14.7% to $3.5697 after the company and Paulson Advisers agreed to acquire Barrick’s 50% stake in Donlin Gold, forming a new partnership to develop the project. Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR surged 14.5% to $2.68.

surged 14.5% to $2.68. First Solar, Inc . FSLR gained 13.7% to $139.15 after the US finalized plans to impose tariffs on most solar cells imported from Southeast Asia.

. gained 13.7% to $139.15 after the US finalized plans to impose tariffs on most solar cells imported from Southeast Asia. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc . SEDG jumped 13.6% to $13.74. SolarEdge Technologies will report financial results for the first quarter, before market open on Tuesday, May 6.

. jumped 13.6% to $13.74. SolarEdge Technologies will report financial results for the first quarter, before market open on Tuesday, May 6. Webull Corporation BULL shares rose 13.5% to $27.97.

shares rose 13.5% to $27.97. Calix, Inc . CALX jumped 13.1% to $37.59 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates. Additionally, the company announced an authorized increase to its stock repurchase program.

. jumped 13.1% to $37.59 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates. Additionally, the company announced an authorized increase to its stock repurchase program. Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR jumped 12.2% to $8.52.

jumped 12.2% to $8.52. Riot Platforms, Inc . RIOT gained 11.1% to $6.99.

. gained 11.1% to $6.99. Equifax Inc . EFX gained 11% to $238.84 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company also authorized a $3 billion buyback and raised is dividend.

. gained 11% to $238.84 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company also authorized a $3 billion buyback and raised is dividend. Seres Therapeutics, Inc . MCRB gained 10.5% to $8.27.

. gained 10.5% to $8.27. Akso Health Group AHG gained 8.8% to $1.22.

gained 8.8% to $1.22. Carvana Co. CVNA rose 8.8% to $213.04.

rose 8.8% to $213.04. Pentair plc PNR climbed 7.3% to $84.70 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

climbed 7.3% to $84.70 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates. 3M Company MMM shares gained 6.8% to $134.63 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

shares gained 6.8% to $134.63 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Danaher Corporation DHR rose 5.8% to $195.64 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and revenue.

