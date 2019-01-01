ñol

Quest Diagnostics
(NYSE:DGX)
145.35
3.70[2.61%]
At close: May 27
145.39
0.0400[0.03%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low141.61 - 145.4
52 Week High/Low125.77 - 174.16
Open / Close142 / 145.39
Float / Outstanding103.4M / 117.4M
Vol / Avg.892.3K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap17.1B
P/E9.69
50d Avg. Price138.2
Div / Yield2.64/1.82%
Payout Ratio16.79
EPS2.97
Total Float103.4M

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Quest Diagnostics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$3.220

Quarterly Revenue

$2.6B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quest Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 8.42%, reporting an EPS of $3.22 versus an estimate of $2.97.

Revenue was down $109.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quest Diagnostics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.17 2.87 2.86 3.71
EPS Actual 3.33 3.96 3.18 3.76
Revenue Estimate 2.66B 2.45B 2.38B 2.64B
Revenue Actual 2.74B 2.77B 2.55B 2.72B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Quest Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) reporting earnings?
A

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.55, which beat the estimate of $1.42.

Q
What were Quest Diagnostics’s (NYSE:DGX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.9B, which beat the estimate of $1.9B.

