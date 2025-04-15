April 15, 2025 9:58 AM 3 min read

Alignment Healthcare To Rally Around 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Citigroup cut Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM price target from $51 to $49. Citigroup analyst Thomas Palmer maintained a Neutral rating. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares closed at $46.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc slashed the price target for DoorDash, Inc. DASH from $240 to $230. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. DoorDash shares closed at $181.85 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. increased Fastenal Company FAST price target from $75 to $80. Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Fastenal shares closed at $81.30 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for EastGroup Properties, Inc. EGP from $175 to $172. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Neutral rating. EastGroup Properties shares closed at $156.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho cut the price target for Zoom Communications Inc. ZM from $105 to $71. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained an Outperform rating. Zoom Communications shares closed at $71.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan slashed Science Applications International Corporation SAIC price target from $148 to $140. JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained an Overweight rating. Science Applications International shares settled at $117.55 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies cut Sempra SRE price target from $77 to $75. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating. Sempra shares closed at $69.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group slashed Arista Networks Inc ANET price target from $130 to $100. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating. Arista Networks shares closed at $73.59 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan increased the price target for Triumph Group, Inc. TGI from $17 to $26. JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Triumph shares settled at $24.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird raised Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC price target from $17 to $22. Baird analyst Michael Ha maintained an Outperform rating. Alignment Healthcare shares closed at $19.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ALHC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ADM Logo
ADMArcher-Daniels-Midland Co
$45.90-1.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.78
Growth
23.67
Quality
40.60
Value
88.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ALHC Logo
ALHCAlignment Healthcare Inc
$19.01-0.63%
ANET Logo
ANETArista Networks Inc
$72.93-0.90%
DASH Logo
DASHDoorDash Inc
$183.090.68%
EGP Logo
EGPEastGroup Properties Inc
$157.350.48%
FAST Logo
FASTFastenal Co
$82.030.90%
SAIC Logo
SAICScience Applications International Corp
$117.740.16%
SRE Logo
SRESempra
$69.970.34%
TGI Logo
TGITriumph Group Inc
$24.910.02%
ZM Logo
ZMZoom Communications Inc
$72.640.92%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved