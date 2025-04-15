Alignment Healthcare To Rally Around 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup cut Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM price target from $51 to $49. Citigroup analyst Thomas Palmer maintained a Neutral rating. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares closed at $46.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc slashed the price target for DoorDash, Inc. DASH from $240 to $230. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. DoorDash shares closed at $181.85 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. increased Fastenal Company FAST price target from $75 to $80. Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Fastenal shares closed at $81.30 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for EastGroup Properties, Inc. EGP from $175 to $172. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Neutral rating. EastGroup Properties shares closed at $156.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Zoom Communications Inc. ZM from $105 to $71. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained an Outperform rating. Zoom Communications shares closed at $71.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan slashed Science Applications International Corporation SAIC price target from $148 to $140. JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained an Overweight rating. Science Applications International shares settled at $117.55 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Sempra SRE price target from $77 to $75. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating. Sempra shares closed at $69.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group slashed Arista Networks Inc ANET price target from $130 to $100. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating. Arista Networks shares closed at $73.59 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased the price target for Triumph Group, Inc. TGI from $17 to $26. JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Triumph shares settled at $24.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC price target from $17 to $22. Baird analyst Michael Ha maintained an Outperform rating. Alignment Healthcare shares closed at $19.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
