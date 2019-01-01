Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Science Applications Intl
Science Applications Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) was reported by Truist Securities on April 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $105.00 expecting SAIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.58% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) was provided by Truist Securities, and Science Applications Intl downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Science Applications Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Science Applications Intl was filed on April 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Science Applications Intl (SAIC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $105.00. The current price Science Applications Intl (SAIC) is trading at is $86.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
