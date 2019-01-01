Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Triumph Group
Triumph Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting TGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.34% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Triumph Group maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Triumph Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Triumph Group was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Triumph Group (TGI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $18.00. The current price Triumph Group (TGI) is trading at is $15.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
