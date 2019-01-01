DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DoorDash
The latest price target for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) was reported by Bernstein on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting DASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.38% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) was provided by Bernstein, and DoorDash initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DoorDash, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DoorDash was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DoorDash (DASH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $90.00. The current price DoorDash (DASH) is trading at is $78.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
