EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for EastGroup Props
EastGroup Props Questions & Answers
The latest price target for EastGroup Props (NYSE: EGP) was reported by Mizuho on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $180.00 expecting EGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.51% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for EastGroup Props (NYSE: EGP) was provided by Mizuho, and EastGroup Props maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of EastGroup Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for EastGroup Props was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest EastGroup Props (EGP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $215.00 to $180.00. The current price EastGroup Props (EGP) is trading at is $164.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
