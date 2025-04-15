Citigroup, Bank Of America And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. C to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $21.29 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Citigroup shares rose 0.4% to $63.49 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson JNJ to post quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $21.58 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.6% to $153.50 in after-hours trading.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC reported that its first-quarter adjusted operating earnings, excluding restructuring charges, jumped 44% year-over-year to 6.2 billion Swedish crowns ($636 million). Its net sales rose 3% year-over-year to 55 billion crowns during the quarter. Ericsson shares gained 1.3% to $7.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL is projected to post quarterly earnings at 76 cents per share on revenue of $13.26 billion. United Airlines shares fell 0.3% to $65.49 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Bank of America Corporation BAC to post quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share on revenue of $26.99 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.4% to $36.83 in after-hours trading.
