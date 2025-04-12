Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

President Donald Trump's hold on global tariffs but imposition of a 145% levy on Chinese imports led to significant market volatility and eroding confidence in the dollar and Treasuries this week. The 30-year Treasury yield briefly reached 5%, indicating the return of bond vigilantes — investors selling bonds in reaction to policy decisions.

Despite the turmoil, certain stocks have outperformed. For instance, Amazon AMZN and Tesla TSLA have shown resilience amid the market's fluctuations, demonstrating robust fundamentals and strategic positioning that appeal to investors even during uncertain times.

Overall, while the broader market faces challenges from escalating trade tensions and policy uncertainties, select companies continue to thrive, highlighting the importance of strategic agility and strong fundamentals in navigating volatile economic landscapes.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Apple Is A ‘Buying Opportunity' Again As Key Valuation Level Flashes Green, Bank Of America Says", by Piero Cingari, reports that Apple Inc. AAPL shares have dropped 17% since April 2, more than double the S&P 500's decline in the same period, and Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan views this as a buying opportunity, citing historical data showing average gains of 17% one year after Apple's P/E ratio compresses under 25x.

"Broadcom Stock Jumps On $10 Billion Buyback Authorization", by Adam Eckert, reports that Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares rose after the company authorized a $10 billion share repurchase program through the end of 2025, reflecting confidence in its semiconductor and infrastructure software businesses.

"Marvell Plays AI Hardball: Divestiture Sparks 155% Upside, Says Analyst", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL sold its automotive Ethernet business to Infineon Technologies AG for $2.5 billion, prompting JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur to reaffirm an Overweight rating and set a $130 price target — implying a 155% upside — as the company intensifies its focus on AI and cloud data center growth.

The Bears

"Nike Stock Tumbles As US-China Trade War Intensifies: What You Need To Know", by Adam Eckert, reports that Nike Inc. NKE shares fell 10.3% to $53.18 amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, as the company's reliance on imports from China, Vietnam, and Indonesia exposes it to new tariffs, including a 145% rate on Chinese goods.

"US Steel Stock Tumbles As Trump Says ‘We Don't Want To See It Go To Japan'", by Adam Eckert, reports that United States Steel Corp. X shares fell over 11% in after-hours trading after Trump expressed opposition to the company's acquisition by Nippon Steel, stating, "We don't want to see it go to Japan."

"Micron's Meltdown: Tariff Surcharge Adds Salt To The Stock's Slide", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Micron Technology Inc. MU shares plunged over 22% in five trading days as the company imposed a tariff-related surcharge on U.S. customers, exacerbating bearish technical signals with the stock trading below key moving averages and nearing oversold RSI levels.

