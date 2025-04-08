April 8, 2025 4:39 PM 1 min read

Aehr Test Systems Stock Climbs After Q3 Results: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Aehr Test Systems  AEHR released its third-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report. 

The Details: Aehr Test Systems reported quarterly earnings of seven cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of four cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $18.31 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.76 million and is an increase over revenue of $7.56 million from the same period last year.

Read Next: Elon Musk Calls Trump Trade Advisor Peter Navarro ‘Dumber Than Sack Of Bricks,’ Defends Tesla As ‘Most American-Made Cars’ 

Bookings were $24.1 million for the quarter. Backlog as of Feb. 28, 2025, was $18.2 million and effective backlog, including bookings since Feb. 28, 2025, was $21.8 million.

“We have been laser-focused on the initiatives we set out to expand our total addressable markets, diversify our customer base, and develop new products, capabilities and capacity to grow our business moving forward,” said Gayn Erickson, CEO of Aehr Test Systems.

“We are excited by the significant progress we’ve made this year in expanding into new key markets and unlocking new opportunities to attract customers and drive revenue growth, particularly in diversifying our markets and customers beyond our revenue concentration last fiscal year from silicon carbide (SiC) wafer level burn-in (WLBI),” Erickson added.

Outlook: Aehr said it is temporarily withdrawing its fiscal 2025 financial guidance due to ongoing tariff uncertainty.

AEHR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Aehr Test Systems shares were up 4.72% after-hours at $7.10 Tuesday.  

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

AEHR Logo
AEHRAehr Test Systems
$7.20-0.28%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.65
Growth
87.58
Quality
-
Value
61.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which semiconductor companies might benefit from Aehr's growth?
How will tariff uncertainties impact Aehr's future?
What effect could revenue diversification have on Aehr's stock?
Which investors should watch Aehr's market expansion?
How might new product developments influence Aehr's profitability?
What risks do tech stocks face due to tariff policies?
Could Aehr's bookings growth attract more institutional investors?
Which competitors could be affected by Aehr's market strategies?
How does Aehr's financial performance compare with industry peers?
What are the implications of Aehr's backlog increase for future earnings?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsAfter-Hours CenterMoversTechtariffswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved