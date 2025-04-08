Aehr Test Systems Stock Climbs After Q3 Results: Details

Aehr Test Systems AEHR released its third-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details: Aehr Test Systems reported quarterly earnings of seven cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of four cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $18.31 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.76 million and is an increase over revenue of $7.56 million from the same period last year.

Bookings were $24.1 million for the quarter. Backlog as of Feb. 28, 2025, was $18.2 million and effective backlog, including bookings since Feb. 28, 2025, was $21.8 million.

“We have been laser-focused on the initiatives we set out to expand our total addressable markets, diversify our customer base, and develop new products, capabilities and capacity to grow our business moving forward,” said Gayn Erickson, CEO of Aehr Test Systems.

“We are excited by the significant progress we’ve made this year in expanding into new key markets and unlocking new opportunities to attract customers and drive revenue growth, particularly in diversifying our markets and customers beyond our revenue concentration last fiscal year from silicon carbide (SiC) wafer level burn-in (WLBI),” Erickson added.

Outlook: Aehr said it is temporarily withdrawing its fiscal 2025 financial guidance due to ongoing tariff uncertainty.

AEHR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Aehr Test Systems shares were up 4.72% after-hours at $7.10 Tuesday.

