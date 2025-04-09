Amazon.com To $255? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

April 9, 2025 8:47 AM 3 min read

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

  • Barclays cut Americold Realty Trust, Inc. COLD price target from $26 to $21. Barclays analyst Anthony Powell upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Americold Realty Trust shares closed at $17.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan slashed the price target for PTC Inc. PTC from $210 to $160. JP Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. PTC shares closed at $136.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. XHR price target from $18 to $10. Jefferies analyst David Katz downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Xenia Hotels shares closed at $9.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for Goosehead Insurance, Inc GSHD from $132 to $122. Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome maintained an Overweight rating. Goosehead Insurance shares closed at $103.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer cut the price target for Freshworks Inc. FRSH from $24 to $19. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained an Outperform rating. Freshworks shares closed at $12.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho raised UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH price target from $600 to $650. Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained an Outperform rating. UnitedHealth shares settled at $553.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI price target from $17 to $16. Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Levi Strauss shares closed at $12.42 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho slashed Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $285 to $255. Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained an Outperform rating. Amazon shares closed at $170.66 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for RPM International Inc. RPM from $154 to $126. BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained an Outperform rating. RPM shares settled at $96.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Johnson & Johnson JNJ price target from $157 to $172. Goldman Sachs analyst Asad Haider upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $150.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

