RPM International (NYSE:RPM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for RPM International (NYSE: RPM) was reported by BMO Capital on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $111.00 expecting RPM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.32% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RPM International (NYSE: RPM) was provided by BMO Capital, and RPM International maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RPM International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RPM International was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RPM International (RPM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $115.00 to $111.00. The current price RPM International (RPM) is trading at is $87.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
